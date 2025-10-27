Patient critically injured after fall at Waikino waterfall in Waikato
Samuel Sherry
Journalist·NZ Herald
One person was transported to hospital via helicopter after slipping at a waterfall. File photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters
A patient has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after falling down a Waikato waterfall.
Police said they were alerted to the accident on Waitawheta Rd in Waikino about 2.30pm after the person reportedly slipped.
“Police are supporting the emergency effort,” a spokesperson told the Herald.
Hato Hone
St John said crews assessed one patient in a critical condition. Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters flew the patient.