Patient critically injured after fall at Waikino waterfall in Waikato

A patient has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after falling down a Waikato waterfall.

Police said they were alerted to the accident on Waitawheta Rd in Waikino about 2.30pm after the person reportedly slipped.

“Police are supporting the emergency effort,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

Hato Hone St John said crews assessed one patient in a critical condition. Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters flew the patient.