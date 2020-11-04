Police diverting traffic around bus crash in Flat Bush

Two people have been injured following a collision between a bus and multiple parked vehicles on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush, Auckland.
One person has suffered serious injuries and another person has minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman says.
Two ambulances and one manager responded to the smash after receiving the call at 3.50pm.
The incident happened between Michael Jones Drive and Fusion Rd.
A spokeswoman for police had limited information but said they were called at 3.52pm about the incident.
Police officers are at the scene diverting traffic around the collision.
More to come.