Police diverting traffic around bus crash in Flat Bush

The incident involves a bus and multiple vehicles, a police spokeswoman says.

Two people have been injured following a collision between a bus and multiple parked vehicles on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush, Auckland.

One person has suffered serious injuries and another person has minor injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman says.

Two ambulances and one manager responded to the smash after receiving the call at 3.50pm.

The incident happened between Michael Jones Drive and Fusion Rd.

A spokeswoman for police had limited information but said they were called at 3.52pm about the incident.

Police officers are at the scene diverting traffic around the collision.

More to come.