Police discover fugitive during armed standoff in West Auckland

A police officer guards the scene of a firearms incident in Massey in West Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police discovered a fugitive at a West Auckland property during an armed stand-off in the early hours of this morning.

A 34-year-old man who was wanted following a robbery at a restaurant on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead on January 31 was arrested along with the 38-year-old man allegedly behind a firearms incident in Massey overnight.

Police were called to an address on West Coast Rd at 10.44pm last night following reports of someone shooting a gun into the air.

A major armed police operation followed which led police to an address on Don Buck Rd in Massey. The man was arrested six hours later.

Earlier this morning people were warned to stay away from the area and some residents near the corner of Royal and Don Buck Rds were evacuated while police managed the situation.

A man has since been charged with threatening to kill and a number of firearms offences.

"Police would again like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the incident was dealt with, and while inquiries have been

carried out in the area today," a police statement said.

Both men are due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate both matters.