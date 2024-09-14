Advertisement
Police discourage online ‘predator hunters’ after viral video

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Health sector reforms take place as the energy sector struggles. Country GDP is expected to drop as a result. A section of SH1 will be closed this weekend due to grid upgrades.

Police have strongly discouraged the actions of a group of online “predator hunters,” after a video of a group of people luring and confronting men they allege intended to meet underage girls was posted online.

YouTube channel JDS posted the video last week, in which three separate men are lured to a home by online messages, where they meet a “decoy” woman before the group appears and begins to confront, film, and question the men.

During the confrontations, the group make jokes and take selfies before following the men outside while continuing to question and film them.

Police advise that if anyone has concerns about paedophilia and child sex abuse to contact police immediately. Photo: 123rf.
They tell the men the information they have gathered will then be passed on to the police.

A police spokesperson said police strongly discouraged members of the public from taking matters into their own hands.

“In these kinds of situations, they are placing themselves and others they are capturing in their videos at risk of physical harm,” they said.

“There is also the potential that by way of their own actions, this could result in criminal offending occurring.”

Such action could also interfere with future police investigations, and the spokesperson instead advised anyone with concerns about potential offending occurring to make a report to police.

“These sorts of groups are not a new issue for law enforcement agencies around the world.

“We also note material obtained by these sorts of groups is unable to be used by Police as evidence in any criminal proceeding.”

The spokesperson said that anyone with information on potential offending should contact 105 or lodge a report with police.

The video is the first of this sort of content by the JDS YouTube channel, which has previously posted various musical, prank, and skit content.

The channel links to a website that sells t-shirts featuring the slogan “f**k nut and cut.”

Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

If you are a male survivor of sexual abuse, contact:

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

For confidential, free, all-ages support for people in the Rainbow community contact:

  • Outline: 0800 OUTLINE (688 5463) from 6pm-9pm

