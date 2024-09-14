A police spokesperson said police strongly discouraged members of the public from taking matters into their own hands.

“In these kinds of situations, they are placing themselves and others they are capturing in their videos at risk of physical harm,” they said.

“There is also the potential that by way of their own actions, this could result in criminal offending occurring.”

Such action could also interfere with future police investigations, and the spokesperson instead advised anyone with concerns about potential offending occurring to make a report to police.

“These sorts of groups are not a new issue for law enforcement agencies around the world.

“We also note material obtained by these sorts of groups is unable to be used by Police as evidence in any criminal proceeding.”

The spokesperson said that anyone with information on potential offending should contact 105 or lodge a report with police.

The video is the first of this sort of content by the JDS YouTube channel, which has previously posted various musical, prank, and skit content.

The channel links to a website that sells t-shirts featuring the slogan “f**k nut and cut.”

Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, you can contact:

If you are a male survivor of sexual abuse, contact:

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s sexual behaviour, please reach out for support:

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

For confidential, free, all-ages support for people in the Rainbow community contact:

Outline: 0800 OUTLINE (688 5463) from 6pm-9pm

