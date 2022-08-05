Police: 'Critical' injuries in 'serious incident' in Northland

A road is closed and police are investigating after a man was found critically injured in Northland early this morning. File photo / NZME

A road is closed and police are investigating after a man was found critically injured in Northland early this morning. File photo / NZME

A man is fighting for his life after being found lying on a road in Northland.

Police confirmed that they at the scene of a "serious incident" on Paihia Rd, south of Opua.

It comes after a badly injured man was found on the road about 1km south of the intersection with Te Raupo Rd shortly before 1am.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is closed and a detour is being put in place, likely to be Oromahoe and Whangae roads.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and investigations are underway into exactly what happened," a police spokesperson said.