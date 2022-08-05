Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Police: 'Critical' injuries in 'serious incident' in Northland

Quick Read
A road is closed and police are investigating after a man was found critically injured in Northland early this morning. File photo / NZME

A road is closed and police are investigating after a man was found critically injured in Northland early this morning. File photo / NZME

NZ Herald

A man is fighting for his life after being found lying on a road in Northland.

Police confirmed that they at the scene of a "serious incident" on Paihia Rd, south of Opua.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

It comes after a badly injured man was found on the road about 1km south of the intersection with Te Raupo Rd shortly before 1am.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is closed and a detour is being put in place, likely to be Oromahoe and Whangae roads.

Subscribe to Premium

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and investigations are underway into exactly what happened," a police spokesperson said.