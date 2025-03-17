By RNZ
Police cracked down on boy racers in Manawatū over the weekend, dishing out fines and impounding a vehicle.
Inspector Ashley Gurney said the operation involved dog units, road policing and prevention staff, who set up checkpoints and stopped drivers.
Police issued more than 30 infringements, seized and ordered vehicles off the road, dished out demerits and charged drivers.
Offences included speeding, driving with excess breath alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt, failing to remain within their lane, driving without the correct licence, using a mobile phone while driving and other offences.