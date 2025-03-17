Those found driving outside the hours their licence allows, often with passengers, were not only issued infringements and demerits, but their parents or family members were called to collect them in the wee hours.

Gurney said the Feilding community has had enough of anti-social road users, and so had police.

A car stopped by police in Manawatū. Photo / Police

“The community has made it clear – they’re fed up with the noise, the disruption and the damage to our roads. We hear you, and we’re acting.”

Follow-up action would over the coming weeks. “Don’t be surprised if we are knocking on your door the week, or even several weeks after the event.”

Gurney said even supporters would face consequences, including people or organisations supplying the used tyres with marginal tread, towing vehicles to or from the scene, or attempting to conceal a driver’s identity.

“I recognise that many people who attend these events are not engaging in the skids or burnouts and are generally good to deal with, however, your actions of going out, even to watch, is supporting and coaxing these drivers into continuing to disrupt the community.”

By the numbers

1 vehicle pink-stickered (meaning the vehicle is not safe to drive on a road)

1 vehicle impounded

1 driver charged with aggravated failing to stop

1 charge for driving while disqualified

2 charges of sustained loss of traction

3 infringements for driving with excess breath alcohol

30 infringements for licence- and registration-related offences, failing to give way for a police vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, using a cellphone while driving and failing to remain in their lane

