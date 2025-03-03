During the weekend, a total of 179 infringements were issued by Canterbury police. Photo / NZME

A police crackdown on antisocial drivers in Canterbury over the weekend has had almost 200 infringements issued, cars impounded and allegations of drink and dangerous driving.

The infringements came after the Chrome Expression Session event, which ran last weekend at Ruapuna Euromarque Motorsport Park near Christchurch, purporting to be the country’s “biggest and baddest horsepower festival”.

Police said the event itself was well run with limited issues. It was what came after the event that caused concern.

“The issues arose following the event, with a small number of attendees, and many who just came for the activity post-event, deciding to engage in dangerous driving behaviour on our roads,” a police spokesperson said.