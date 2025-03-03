Advertisement
Boy racer crackdown: Canterbury police impound cars, make arrests after Chrome Expression Session event

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

During the weekend, a total of 179 infringements were issued by Canterbury police. Photo / NZME

A police crackdown on antisocial drivers in Canterbury over the weekend has had almost 200 infringements issued, cars impounded and allegations of drink and dangerous driving.

The infringements came after the Chrome Expression Session event, which ran last weekend at Ruapuna Euromarque Motorsport Park near Christchurch, purporting to be the country’s “biggest and baddest horsepower festival”.

Police said the event itself was well run with limited issues. It was what came after the event that caused concern.

“The issues arose following the event, with a small number of attendees, and many who just came for the activity post-event, deciding to engage in dangerous driving behaviour on our roads,” a police spokesperson said.

During the weekend, a total of 179 infringements were issued. Police impounded six vehicles and ordered 44 others off the road – deeming them not roadworthy.

“Alongside this, one person was arrested for a warrant to arrest, 10 drivers were served licence suspension notices, six drivers were forbidden to drive for their offending on the night, and three drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol,” the spokesperson said.

Police also collected information that will be used for future enforcement action.

They thanked members of the public who reported unlawful driving behaviour.

The Chrome Expression Session was attended by more than 5000 people.

