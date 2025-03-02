Advertisement
Updated

Police investigating after bystander hit by car doing burnouts at Waikanae boy racer meet

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Boy racers meet for burnout on Old State Highway 1 at Waikanae at the weekend.

An investigation is under way after a man was injured during a large gathering of antisocial road users in Waikanae on Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a massive gathering of vehicles and antisocial behaviour on Old State Highway 1 about 11.30pm.

While officers were on the scene, ambulance services informed them that a man had been struck by a vehicle performing burnouts.

“Frustratingly, the antisocial road users blocked emergency services from reaching the injured man, and the vehicle believed to be involved fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

The vehicles involved in the gathering then scattered to various locations. Police worked throughout the Wellington region to disperse those continuing to engage in unsafe driving.

Authorities are now investigating the incident and working to identify those responsible.

Responding to a social media post by Beach FM, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley urged people to stop attending the gatherings.

“I’m very sorry to hear someone was injured, but sadly I’m also not surprised. These people are being idiots with cars and I have no time for this behaviour. I’m glad police take it so seriously but it uses up their resources which we don’t need,” he said.

“To anyone thinking of going to watch this: don’t. These people aren’t professional drivers. They’re riding on luck and it is the bystanders who get hurt. If no one watches them, a lot of this will disappear.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow told KC News there was work underway to try to resolve the ongoing problem.

“We’re trying to find solutions,” said Holborow. “It is a real challenge and the pressure these activities put on our emergency services is completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote reference number P061770410. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

