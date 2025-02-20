Advertisement
Updated

Auckland driver crashes into truck after doing burnouts at wet intersection

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

This is the moment a driver of a silver Altezza lost control while performing burnouts at a wet intersection in Auckland and crashed into a truck.

  • Footage shows a driver performing burnouts at an Auckland intersection before crashing into a truck.
  • The driver fled the scene in a damaged silver Altezza.
  • Witnesses mocked the driver’s lack of control, referencing a famous social media video.

Footage has emerged of the moment a driver performed multiple burnouts at an Auckland intersection before losing control and crashing into a truck.

The crash, which occurred in the evening, is understood to have happened this week in Māngere East at the Massey Rd and Robertson Rd intersection.

Road workers were on shift when the silver Altezza beside them sped off at a red light into the middle of the wet intersection, where the driver lost traction and performed a donut.

As other vehicles waited at the intersection, the driver performed another two donuts before crashing into a white truck.

One road worker could be heard saying “No!” as the silver Altezza smashed into the corner of the truck.

The silver Altezza’s bonnet was bent in two as the driver slowly drove off through a red light and fled the scene.

One witness claimed the driver who fled was later caught by police.

Viewers chimed in after seeing the crash, poking fun at the driver’s inability to control the car.

“Too much horse power Mr Drifter,” one joked in reference to a famous social media video.

Another added: “‘Why’d you sell your Altezza?’ This is why”.

“A tezz is the most easiest thing to steer too,” a third wrote, while another told viewers “don’t be this guy”.

Police have been approached for comment.

