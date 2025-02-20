This is the moment a driver of a silver Altezza lost control while performing burnouts at a wet intersection in Auckland and crashed into a truck.

This is the moment a driver of a silver Altezza lost control while performing burnouts at a wet intersection in Auckland and crashed into a truck.

Footage shows a driver performing burnouts at an Auckland intersection before crashing into a truck.

The driver fled the scene in a damaged silver Altezza.

Witnesses mocked the driver’s lack of control, referencing a famous social media video.

Footage has emerged of the moment a driver performed multiple burnouts at an Auckland intersection before losing control and crashing into a truck.

The crash, which occurred in the evening, is understood to have happened this week in Māngere East at the Massey Rd and Robertson Rd intersection.

Road workers were on shift when the silver Altezza beside them sped off at a red light into the middle of the wet intersection, where the driver lost traction and performed a donut.

As other vehicles waited at the intersection, the driver performed another two donuts before crashing into a white truck.