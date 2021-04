Police received a report of an air rifle being discharged in Flaxmere. Photo / Google Maps

Police received a report of an air rifle being discharged in Flaxmere. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating reports of an air rifle being discharged near Allied Fuel in Flaxmere.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured, but there had been reports of a firearm discharge on Swansea Rd, Flaxmere, about 1.25pm on Thursday.

Police have cordoned off the petrol station.

The spokeswoman said no arrests had been made, but officers were investigating.

MORE TO COME