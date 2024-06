Police are clearing the area at The Zone while they examine an unidentified item.

Police have set up a cordon in Pukekohe’s shopping district on Manukau Rd after an unidentified item was found in a rubbish bin.

Police have directed members of the public away from the scene as they examine the item in The Zone, Manukau Rd.

“Anyone in the area will be directed away by staff at the scene until we can establish the item is safe,” police said.

Locals on social media said Police were focusing on a rubbish bin near Chemist Warehouse.