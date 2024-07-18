Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police continuing investigations into ‘unexplained’ South Auckland death

NZ Herald
Quick Read
In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, it’s one year since Yanfei Bao’s disappearance, SkyCity casino to close for five days and tough news for those on the job hunt.

Police are investigating an unexplained death in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bari Lane in Māngere East, about 4.20pm on Thursday.

A police car was parked outside the home on Friday morning as officers inside continued their investigations.

Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death in South Auckland today. Photo / Michael Craig.
Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death in South Auckland today. Photo / Michael Craig.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said a post-mortem examination was due to take place today.

Neighbours approached by the Herald were unsure what had happened.

“We just heard all the police cars yesterday,” one neighbour said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and reference event number P059382398.

“More information will be released when we are in a position to do so,” Harrison said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Counties Manukau Kāinga Ora regional director Angela Pearce said they would not be commenting when the police investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and whanau of the person who has died.”




Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand