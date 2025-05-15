Waikato Police said investigations into both incidents were being made on behalf of the Coroner, who would make findings based on the facts.

The police asked that people refrain from publicly sharing “theories” and “rumours” that are not based on fact.

“We have been made aware of some of these theories that are far removed from the facts. It is both unhelpful and hurtful to the grieving families.”

Sergeant Greg Foster of Cambridge Police said the deaths were tragedies.

“Over the two incidents, emergency services from our local Cambridge Volunteer Fire Brigade, ambulance, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and local Cambridge Police attended. I am extremely proud of the urgency, professionalism and care shown by everyone in the most difficult of situations. Their actions have undoubtedly saved lives.”

Foster said the families have expressed their gratitude for the efforts of all that were involved.

The Schick family have started a Givealittle page to raise money for emergency services that responded to the crash.

“Rod, Oli & Jack who were rescued at the scene would love to personally distribute all funds to the amazing emergency services, Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust who were truly amazing in our time of need. A huge thanks also to our local Police who were fantastic,” the family said.

The family said they have been overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown at this extremely difficult time.

-RNZ