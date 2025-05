The new pope is celebrated worldwide as Auckland closes it's war memorial museum for asbestos cleaning. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A teenage girl is in a critical condition after she was pulled from a blazing house last night by an off-duty cop who is also a volunteer firefighter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the blaze was reported just before 10pm.

When the first firefighters from Cambridge arrived at the Brennan Place property the fire was well alight and the girl was unaccounted for.

They called for backup and crews from Hamilton were sent to the property.