Police set a dog on a fleeing burglar armed with a knife, then struggled to subdue him.

A burglar armed with a knife and fleeing police wrestled a police dog from his leg and held it by the jaw with both hands.

In the violent struggle which followed, three officers were needed to overcome the man and the dog handler kicked him in the head.

That use of force has now been deemed justified by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The incident happened in Hastings on September 20, 2023, after a resident called 111 to say a man they did not know was in their house and refusing to leave.