Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand are continuing the search on Lake Rotorua today. Video / Ben Fraser

Searchers are focusing on the Mokoia Island shoreline and surrounding area as efforts to find a missing kayaker continue today.

The missing man was last seen kayaking on Lake Rotorua yesterday afternoon.

The Rotorua Daily Post was at the Lake Rotorua shoreline this morning as the search party departed.

Police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand head out on Lake Rotorua on Tuesday to continue the search for a kayaker missing since Monday afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

A police spokesman taking part in today's search efforts said they would focus their search on the Mokoia Island shoreline.

Searchers would also be looking at the northern and eastern shores of the lake, he said.

The search team consisted of members of the police, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue New Zealand.

The man was last seen on Lake Rotorua on Monday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Two Coastguard vessels were out searching on the lake yesterday and Police SAR and LandSAR volunteers undertook a search of the island.

A helicopter also conducted an aerial sweep of the northern end of the lake.

Police issued a plea for sightings of the kayaker on Monday afternoon as two Coastguard vessels scoured the lake for the man.

Coastguard at the Rotorua Lakefront this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

A police statement said the search was focused around the Mokoia Island area.

"The man is in a black and yellow blow-up kayak and is wearing a dark green jacket. It's not known if the man was wearing a life jacket."

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052355407.