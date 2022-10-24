MetService National weather: October 21st - 24th.

Timber trails, hotrods, and fine sunshine made for a "bloody fantastic" Labour Weekend in Rotorua.

Whaka 100 had hundreds of mountain-biking athletes and enthusiastic families hitting the timber trails.

But mountain-bike riders were not the only ones zooming around over the long weekend.

E-bike riders compete in their Whaka 100 race. Photo / Mead Norton

Ford Capri Club of New Zealand president Lindsay Lyons said Rotorua "was on show" as 32 Ford Capris drove into town for the club's annual general meeting.

"The whole weekend was fine. It was lovely," Lyons told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Lyons, who has lived in Rotorua for 35 years and has been involved with the Ford Capri Club for 20 years, said he and 65 club members enjoyed driving around over the long weekend.

"We went to the Fish and Game hatchery and we displayed the cars around the fish ponds where they had the fish out days for the kids."

Lyons and the club members also visited Paradise Valley Springs and drove around the lakes.

"Rotorua was stunning and the people were so good. They were coming up and asking about the cars."

Lyons said the best part of the weekend had been the chance to meet with friends for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.

"We survived and here we are."

Many Ford Capri Club members stayed at All Seasons Holiday Park while in Rotorua.

Members of the Ford Capri Club of New Zealand drove 35 of their treasured vehicles around Rotorua over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

All Seasons Holiday Park relief manager Wayne Maberly said the park was "absolutely full" over Labour Weekend.

"All our units and sites have been booked out."

Maberly said most of the park's guests were out seeing the sights.

"There were a lot of people from overseas and most of them wanted to try the luge or see the redwoods. Of course, there was a lot here for the mountain biking."

Maberly said he and the park staff had been so busy over the weekend they were looking forward to a bit of extra time to catch their breaths.

For those who were keen for a swim in the lakes, Eastern Region Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell had this reminder: "Don't swim alone."

Eastern Region Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the public had helped keep themselves safe over the weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gibbons-Campbell said while the beaches had been busy over the weekends the lifeguards were thankfully less so.

"It's been pretty busy out on the beaches which has been bloody fantastic," Gibbons-Campbell said.

"The lifeguards weren't too busy. There was one rescue at Hot Water Beach and in Whangamata some boaties needed help after breaking down."

Other than that, Gibbons-Campbell said there were "no major incidents".

"From what I heard, talking with a few lifeguards the public have been lovely. They've been swimming between the flags and generally co-operative."

Gibbons-Campbell said heading into the summer volunteers were going to be on the main beaches every weekend until Easter.

"When we're not there if people do see someone in trouble please, call the police and wait for them to arrive."