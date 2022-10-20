Volunteers were all smiles at Crankworx in 2021. Photo / Supplied Clint Trahan

Crankworx Rotorua is looking for volunteers to get among the action and be a vital part of the well-oiled machine that makes the festival happen.

It is the final stop on this year's Crankworx World Tour, with Crankworx Rotorua running from November 5 to November 13.

It has a stacked schedule, serving up professional, amateur and 'CWNext' races, Kidsworx, a bustling expo, and local food and drink.

Event team member Libby Hughes says Crankworx Rotorua requires between 300 to 400 volunteers throughout the duration of the festival.

"Volunteers are a vital part of the festival. Without them, we would not have the people-power to get all of the different parts of the event off the ground each year.

"They are the lifeblood of our event and we couldn't achieve everything we do without them."

Examples of ways people can volunteer include as course marshals, shuttle drivers, access team members, accreditation, on-site branding, media wranglers, and production assistants.

She says the support Crankworx Rotorua receives from the Rotorua community is not taken for granted.

"Our local organising committee respect and deeply appreciate the way in which our Rotorua locals get behind the festival, both in the lead-up and during the festival week itself.

"Rotorua is known on the World Tour as the "soul of Crankworx". Much of this reputation comes from the manaakitanga that the community, volunteers and partners show towards the festival attendees from New Zealand and around the world."

Libby says volunteering at Crankworx Rotorua is a unique opportunity to help bring the world's largest mountain bike festival to life, in your own backyard.

"It is a chance to further current skills or develop new ones, with a range of positions available across the festival site.

"You'll experience the thrill of event life with a peek behind the scenes as to just how much happens to pull the festival together."

She says it is a great opportunity to form new connections with people who have similar interests, and to make lifelong friends that you will be able to connect with year-on-year as the festival returns.

"Volunteers also get a bunch of great perks, including free access to the festival (when not rostered on) and many chances to win epic prizes from our event sponsors."

Rotorua's Clair Coker first volunteered for Crankworx Rotorua in 2017, starting off with all sorts of tasks, such as marshalling for mountain bike races, ticketing, security at the gate, and picking up rubbish.

"Marshalling was always my favourite, because you got to see all the races and it's the best seat in the house."

Clair says her favourite event is the Downhill, and that for this race the volunteer marshalls are normally put at the gnarly sections, which means you see some great action.

"I love the whole event experience. I'm a fan of festivals and events in general, so being a volunteer got me a VIP experience - getting to see what's happening behind the scenes and rub shoulders with the people organising it."

In 2019, she and her friend Matt became the volunteer managers, and this year she is the Kidsworx Arena manager.

Clair Coker encourages people to get among Crankworx Rotorua as volunteers. Photo / Darren Stanley Photography

Through volunteering for Crankworx Rotorua, Clair got among the ranks of the local MTB Club and went on to be president of the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club, a trustee for the Rotorua Trails Trust, and a volunteer manager for Giant 2W Gravity Enduro.

"Volunteering in Crankworx has led me to become a big part of the awesome mountain biking community we have here in Rotorua."

She encourages people to get amongst it as you get to meet incredible people, can be a part of the action even if you enjoy mountain biking but don't want to ride, can get behind the scenes, and help create the opportunity for riders to be able to race.

"Many hands make light work. Even if you are unsure what you would bring to the table, get amongst it."

She says Crankworx Rotorua is an awesome event for our town, bringing visitors in that fill up accommodation and keep restaurants and cafes busy.

Volunteering is also a great way to help welcome these guests and contribute to giving them a good experience, she says.

- Anyone can sign up to volunteer at www.crankworx.com/rotorua/volunteer.