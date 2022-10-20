Kogi So receiving first runner-up at Mrs Universe NZ. Photo / Lee-Stuart Creations

All the hard work and juggling of commitments was worth it for Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So, who recently competed in Mrs Universe NZ and received first runner-up.

Gaining the title of first-runner up in the Mrs Universe NZ competition means she has also been crowned Mrs Earth New Zealand.

She will be travelling in July to the Philippines for the international Mrs Earth pageant, and is thrilled and privileged to be the first Mrs Earth New Zealand.

Kogi So in her national wear costume for Mrs Universe NZ. Photo / Lee-Stuart Creations

The Mrs Universe NZ pageant was held at Albany College Theatre and began with a dance routine and individual introductions. Categories included talent, sportswear, evening wear, a Q&A and national wear

For talent Kogi represented Rotorua with her daughters, performing a Te Arawa Poi Dance.

As well as first runner-up, she won best sportswear and was in the top two for the homemade videos each contestant had to prepare to raise awareness around domestic violence. Hers was produced with Shelz Media.

Kogi says although the crowing and being named first runner-up was exciting, the most special moment for her was the haka that supporters from the Miss Rotorua Foundation performed after her talent.

"It gave me goosebumps and for my girls up there with me to have that moment was special. My friends and family in the audience couldn't hold in the tears."

She says the contestants had a bootcamp each weekend for eight weeks in Auckland in the lead up to the pageant.

Kogi So and her daughters performing in the talent section. Photo / Catharine Lum

The bootcamp included practices for the opening dance, learning make-up, hair and runway walking, as well as taking part in a fashion show for elderly.

"That [the fashion show] was a really cool experience, and the elderly were so happy. Being able to bring positive vibes to others is the most important."

Kogi thanks her friends and family who helped to make all this travelling possible.

Preparation for Mrs Universe NZ was a lot to juggle alongside her work as a real-estate agent, spending time with her family, and her duties within the community as Miss Rotorua.

Despite how busy pageants keep her, she is looking forward to Mrs Earth and representing New Zealand.

Kogi says the mission of Mrs Earth is to raise awareness around preserving our environment and saving the planet.

Throughout the next few months, leading up to the international pageant, she will be spreading awareness and doing community work around environmental issues.

She is also currently busy fundraising for the trip.

"I'm so excited, and I will do my very best to be an ambassador of our beautiful New Zealand and to spread awareness around saving our earth for our next generation."

According to the Mrs/Ms Earth website, each delegate will attend press conferences, appearances, charities, parties and rehearsals.

It says the successful victor will be "beautiful" both inside and out, as well as spread messages of tourism, friendship, peace, harmony, awareness to special causes and the preservation of our Mother Earth.