Kogi So when crowned Miss Rotorua 2021 - who will it be for 2022? Photos / David Rowe

Hours of fundraising, practices, and pushing through the pain of heels will soon all be worth it for this year's Miss Rotorua contestants as they take on crowning night.

The 2022 Miss Rotorua Crowning Night is coming up in just two weeks - being held on Friday, November 4, at the Harvest Centre.

Pageant director Kharl WiRepa says their team has worked extremely hard against any challenges over the years to get the pageant into its sixth consecutive year.

"In 2022 there has been a vast increase of local business support towards the charity and the women participating this year."

He says it is absolutely incredible the amount of support the foundation receives, not to mention the personal support each contestant receives for their journey.

"This year the contestants have been working hard to fundraise for our 2022 charities which are Brave (a charity that combats sexual violence), Mauri Tau Mauri Ora Trust (homeless support), Animals Are Hungry Two (animal welfare), and the Rotorua Citizens Club (social spaces)."

Kharl says raising awareness and funds for these community organisations is what Miss Rotorua is truly about.

He says crowning night every year is a wonderful event that celebrates the wāhine of Rotorua.

The evening includes a talent variety show, evening gown walk and Q&A section.

"The talent section is always fierce. Watching the girls battle it out on stage is always incredible to watch."

He says the Rotorua pageant has women of all ages involved, and all shapes and sizes.

"So it appeals to everyone. Miss Rotorua is a family-friendly kaupapa that allows people to realise their dreams.

"We encourage the community to come and support our top 20 wāhine and participate in the magic of Miss Rotorua."

Throughout this year's pageant journey, filming has also been done for season two of Gown and Geysers.

Kharl says season two is far more dramatic than season one. "We have longer episodes, and audiences get to see more of the backstories of our ladies."

"Also, season two takes viewers to Paris and London Fashion Week. But I won't give any more details, as you will have to tune in to find out."

Also as part of the journey, contestants will be doing the pageant's annual city cleanup at Mount Ngongotahā and the community is encouraged to participate too.

On Saturday, the cleanup will be held from 9am to 3pm, starting at the top of Mountain Rd near Aorangi Peak carpark.

Co-organiser Kristal Webb says previously Miss Rotorua and other volunteers have cleared this area and filled a 9m skip bin four times.

"We will continue raising awareness of the illegal dumping and encourage people to stop roadside littering.

"A huge thank you for the support from Meghan Cooper, the waste minimisation officer and Smart Environmental Ltd with the resources, skip bin and disposal fee."

Kristal says community volunteers need to bring only a drink bottle, snacks, hats, and safe footwear like gumboots or boots. The gloves, hi-vis vests and black bags are provided.

Rubbish dumped at Mount Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

"Let's do the right thing please. Look after the land and the land will look after us. We are the kaitiaki and should be keeping Papatuanuku clean and tidy for our future generations".

Kharl says the maunga is polluted with drug utensils, household rubbish, and more.

"The Miss Rotorua Foundation finds pollution appalling and is proud to run annual cleanup events here."

• For crowning night tickets, people can email missrotorua@gmail.com or go into the Miss Rotorua Foundation office at 1181 Pukuatua St. Alternatively, tickets can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.nz.

The details

- What: Miss Rotorua 2022 Crowning Night

- When: Friday, November 4

- Where: Harvest Centre

- Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.nz

- What: Miss Rotorua Annual City Clean-Up

- When: Saturday, October 22, 9am

- Where: Mount Ngongotahā, top of Mountain Rd

- Contact Kristal for more information, missrotoruacc@gmail.com