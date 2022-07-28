Filming for the second season of Gowns and Geysers began at the launch. Photo / David Rowe Photography

Filming for the second season of Gowns and Geysers began at the launch. Photo / David Rowe Photography

A new journey has begun for 25 women as they take high-heeled steps towards the crowning night of Miss Rotorua 2022 - a journey which will once again air on television.

The launch of Miss Rotorua 2022 was held in the Monarch Room at the Prince's Gate Hotel last Sunday.

The launch was also the first filming session for the second season of Gowns and Geysers. The show will follow the 2022 pageant contestants in an eight-part series by Te Noni Productions.

This year's contestants and other guests at the launch of Miss Rotorua 2022. Photo / David Rowe Photography

Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa says it was exciting to have launched the 2022 pageant.

He says it's their sixth year running the pageant, and it is growing every year.

The Miss Rotorua team are grateful for the community support, and are extremely humbled to see how far the organisation has come and continues to grow, he says.

"On Sunday, the journey to the crown began for 25 women. This year we have a range of ladies from diverse backgrounds. The foundation is thrilled to begin the process with them."

Kharl says this year, the pageant's annual 12-week stiletto camp programme for the contestants will be held at the foundation's new offices.

"We have had great support from Rotorua Trust, Rotorua Lakes Council, The Tindall Foundation, and Rotorua Creative Communities towards the costs of our new office and/or the pageant.

"Because of this support, the foundation is able to increase the capacity and capability of operation. We have some exciting new opportunities happening for the ladies this year."

(From left) Miss Rotorua 2021 contestants Shauni James, Ash Ram, Kogi So, Shivangi Segvakar and Te Aroha Hapi at the launch for Miss Rotorua 2022. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Kharl says the pageant is looking forward to fundraising for this year's charities, which include Mauri Tau Mauri Ora Trust, Brave, the Rotorua Citizens Club, and the Rotorua Community Centre.

"We are absolutely amazed to announce that we have a second season for Gowns and Geysers. Last season was a success and we are glad to be filmed again."

He says they welcome the cameras going back behind the scenes with the 2022 contestants, and that the cameras will also follow him to Europe for a fashion show he has in Paris in September.

"We are happy that this season we have double air time, so each episode will be roughly 26 minutes long, which means audiences will have the opportunity to learn more about the contestants and where they come from.

Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So performing a Chinese umbrella dance at the launch. Photo / David Rowe Photography

"I personally am excited for the contestants this year. Every year the pageant grows, and this includes the opportunities that are available to our wahine. It's going to be the best year yet."

Gowns and Geysers producer Ngahuia Wade says the first season was a well-received series and a lot of fun.

She says, "The longer episodes will be great, so we can really see the girls and who they are".

Ngahuia says when you put a group of women together, there is bound to be some drama.

"I hope to see a lot of great transformations like we saw last year with the girls. They don't realise everything they learn.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the changes... and last year these were 99 per cent for the better.

Miss Rotorua 2021 Kogi So and Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa at the launch. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

She thinks it is important to share these journeys throughout the pageant because it is great for people who are struggling in life to see what other women can do in the same situation as them.

She says some people thought last year's contestants were acting.

"It was real life, no-one was acting or told what to say. We did not put words in their mouths, and the girls have to understand whatever they say could go on television."

Ngahuia wishes good luck to the 2022 contestants, and is looking forward to meeting them at first Stiletto Camp session on Sunday.