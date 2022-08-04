Miss Rotorua 2022 contestants revealed as journey begins

The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently. Photo / Supplied

The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently. Photo / Supplied

The Miss Rotorua beauty pageant has launched its 2022 competition and the contestants began their Stiletto Camp journey last Sunday.

The 12-week Stiletto Camp includes the likes of an evening gown shoot, high tea, runway and talent practice, fashion, hair and make-up masterclasses, tikanga wananga, a city clean-up, and a hokoi against meth.

The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently and the pageant will once again feature in the television show Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions.

The show follows the contestants for an eight-part series for TVNZ On Demand and Māori Television.

Below are the contestants for Miss Rotorua 2022. Photographs by Elizabeth Coppard - A Gifted View Photography.

Teina Cassidy. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Amanjot Kaur. Photo/ A Gifted View Photography

Celestina Aolele Grant. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Hana McDuff. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Jade Fairly. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Jevilyn Basical. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Lua Vu. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Merepeka Raukawa Tait. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Shakeera Ututaonga. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Angel Mankelow. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Billie Dorset. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Breanna Warren. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Chloe Pike. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Eden Brons. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Harmony Witika. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Janet Phillips. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Jasmine Clarke. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Kaitlyn Roberts. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Karina Symington. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Mihitai Pukepuke. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Morgan Hurihanganui. Photo / A Gifted View Photography

Rosemary Poi. Photo / A Gifted View Photography