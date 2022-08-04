Miss Rotorua 2022 contestants revealed as journey begins

The Miss Rotorua beauty pageant has launched its 2022 competition and the contestants began their Stiletto Camp journey last Sunday.
The 12-week Stiletto Camp includes the likes of an evening gown shoot, high tea, runway and talent practice, fashion, hair and make-up masterclasses, tikanga wananga, a city clean-up, and a hokoi against meth.
The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently and the pageant will once again feature in the television show Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions.
The show follows the contestants for an eight-part series for TVNZ On Demand and Māori Television.
Below are the contestants for Miss Rotorua 2022. Photographs by Elizabeth Coppard - A Gifted View Photography.