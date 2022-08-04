Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Miss Rotorua 2022 contestants revealed as journey begins

The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Daily Post

The Miss Rotorua beauty pageant has launched its 2022 competition and the contestants began their Stiletto Camp journey last Sunday.

The 12-week Stiletto Camp includes the likes of an evening gown shoot, high tea, runway and talent practice, fashion, hair and make-up masterclasses, tikanga wananga, a city clean-up, and a hokoi against meth.

The launch of Miss Rotorua was held recently and the pageant will once again feature in the television show Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions.

The show follows the contestants for an eight-part series for TVNZ On Demand and Māori Television.

Below are the contestants for Miss Rotorua 2022. Photographs by Elizabeth Coppard - A Gifted View Photography.

Teina Cassidy. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Amanjot Kaur. Photo/ A Gifted View Photography
Celestina Aolele Grant. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Hana McDuff. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Jade Fairly. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Jevilyn Basical. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Lua Vu. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Merepeka Raukawa Tait. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Shakeera Ututaonga. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Angel Mankelow. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Billie Dorset. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Breanna Warren. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Chloe Pike. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Eden Brons. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Harmony Witika. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Janet Phillips. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Jasmine Clarke. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Kaitlyn Roberts. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Karina Symington. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Mihitai Pukepuke. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Morgan Hurihanganui. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Rosemary Poi. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
Tania Garland. Photo / A Gifted View Photography
