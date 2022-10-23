Tim and Belinda Farmer talking about what makes the Whaka 100 so special.

Tim and Belinda Farmer talking about what makes the Whaka 100 so special.

Twisting and turning tracks, cheering crowds, and champions crossing the finish line: Whaka 100 has returned to Rotorua.

Mountain biking enthusiasts, athletes, and their supporters from all over New Zealand and overseas rode into town over the Labour weekend to race through Whakarewarewa Forest and to have a go at one of the Southern Hemisphere's toughest single-day mountain bike events - the 100-kilometre race that gave Whaka 100 its name.

The PermaPine Whaka 100km event was the peak of the weekend's competition.

Rangiora's Ben Oliver defended his title by completing the difficult course in four hours, 53 minutes and 46 seconds, just a couple of minutes ahead of silver medallist Cameron Jones.

Oliver said he was "so stoked" that everything was able to run smoothly after the Whaka 100's Covid-19 cancellations.

"It was great to win," Oliver said.

"It was wicked to turn out, and to add the national marathon title to it made it an even bigger event."

Nearly 700 riders took on the tough and technical PermaPine Whaka 100 course.

The course itself was 107km long and included over 3000 metres of vertical climbing.

Taupō's Sammie Maxwell was the first woman across the PermaPine finish line.

"That was so hard; I was stopping at water fill stations and shoving my mouth under the taps. But it was so good, I don't quite believe it," Maxwell said.

Aside from its famed 100km course, the Whaka 100 consisted of nine events spread across three days, including two e-bike races and the Whaka Kids 5km race.

On Friday, inner-city Rotorua was transformed into a racecourse for Whaka 100's opening event, New Zealand's first-ever urban XC Eliminator Race.

The race took over sections of Tutanekai St and Pukaki St to create a tight and twisting 500m street circuit, with man-made obstacles including jumps and a huge curved wall.

Athletes compete in Whaka 100's opening event, the urban XC Eliminator. Photo / Supplied

The top 32 men and 16 women then raced in heats of four, until there were only four riders left to contest the final.

The action continued on Saturday, when there was fun to be had for experienced and new mountain bike riders alike.

In the morning, the Whaka 100 Kids race had parents smiling proudly.

Later on in the day, the winners of NZ Sotheby's International Realty Whaka 50km race crossed their finish line to be awarded well-deserved medals.

Whaka 100 organisers Tim and Belinda Farmer. Photo / Mead Norton

Whaka 100 organiser Belinda Farmer said what made the Whaka 100 special was seeing the riders finish and achieve their goals.

"Getting this event going and off the ground is a massive vibe in Rotorua. Riders are here, internationals from all over are here, and buzzing about the trails."

Organiser Tim Farmer said seeing Rotorua get behind the event has been "pretty amazing, too".

"Rotorua is actually an amazing place. The forest has been built by the community with volunteer hours out there and all the local businesses have been getting behind the event."

Across all events 2600 riders were cheered on from the sidelines by spectators, family and friends.

READ MORE:

• Weather, roads and what's on: Labour weekend in the Bay of Plenty

• Govt probes allegations of mistreatment at Chateau Tongariro

• 'Negative perceptions' blamed for $17m tourism loss

Rotorua Mountain Biking Club president Clair Coker said the Whaka 100 finish was the "coolest mountain biking" finish she'd seen in a long time.

"Everyone is smiling.

"The atmosphere is out the gate."

Coker said the audience at the event was amazing and there was a lot of support for riders as they finished their races.

Whaka 100 2022 Winners

Perma Pine Whaka 100km

Male

• First - Ben Oliver

• Second - Cameron Jones

• Third - Sam Fox

Female

• First - Sammie Maxwell

• Second - Samara Sheppard

• Third - Matilda Raynolds

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Whaka 50km

Male

• First - Nate Beard

• Second - Fletcher Adams

• Third - Leigh Reynolds

Female

• First - Mary Gray

• Second - Maria Laurie

• Third - Priscilla Thompson