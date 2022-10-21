Labour Weekend: Traffic snarls in Rotorua as Waka Kotahi advises to plan ahead

There have been reports of congestion in Rotorua this afternoon. Photo / Ben Fraser

The transport agency Waka Kotahi is advising people to plan ahead this Labour Weekend to avoid traffic delays.

It comes as there have been reports of congestion between Alan Mills Rd and Owhata Rd in Rotorua this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the likely cause of this was holiday traffic.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency encouraged people to make use of its holiday journey planner tool to plan ahead to avoid traffic delays.

Rob Campbell, regional manager of maintenance and operations, said those hoping for a less laborious holiday weekend should consider timing their travel for outside the predicted busy periods for traffic.

"In the Bay of Plenty, people can expect delays on State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi for eastbound traffic on Friday between 3pm and 7pm, and westbound on Monday between 10am and 5pm, with the heaviest traffic predicted between 11am and 3pm.

"SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati is expected to be busy on Friday for southbound traffic between 3pm and 6pm, with the heaviest period between 4pm and 5.30pm.

"For those travelling eastbound on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range, expect the road to be busy on Friday from 3pm till 6pm and from mid-morning until 1pm on Saturday. The westbound peak will be Monday from 10.30am until 5pm."

Campbell said while most work stopped before busy holiday travel periods such as the Labour Day long weekend to minimise disruption, there was still a lot going on in certain parts of the state highway network.

In the Bay of Plenty, a slip has currently closed State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach. Contractors will be back on-site tomorrow to continue the removal of material.

"Traffic management, such as temporary speed limits, signs and cones, is used to alert road users to a change in the road conditions or to works ahead.

''Please take notice, adhere to the relevant speed limits and follow the directions of any traffic management staff and signs – it's all there to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Labour Weekend," Campbell said.