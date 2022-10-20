Opinion - Paul Hickey: Labour weekend, speed limits, green corridor, Christmas events

The City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band led the Rotorua Christmas Parade in 2020. Photo / File

Labour weekend is here and I know that I am one of those people who has traditionally regarded this long weekend as the unofficial start of summer.

It looks like the weather gods will do their bit to make it feel that way, which sets the scene for a pretty amazing weekend across the city.

If you are travelling away, be safe on the roads and stick to the limits, even if you don't like them.

I'll admit to getting slightly frustrated at the adjusted limits on the Taupō-Napier highway recently, and as for the reduced speed on Te Ngae Rd, I feel like I'm the only one doing 50 instead of 70.

I keep on getting angry looks from other drivers racing past me, and guess what? I agree.

It is crazy slow, a ridiculous change and I don't like it either. But it is the rule and the law.

Like anybody with a grasp on reality, I know that the "Road To Zero" campaign from NZTA is a pipe dream, and their constant reduction of speed limits, until we're all doing 5km an hour, is possibly the only way it will happen.

Imagine if the money spent on that campaign was spent on fixing potholes!

***

The long weekend sees both our kids back home in Rotorua, for the main reason of another milestone in our household, as our daughter Destiny turns 21.

We've never really needed an excuse for a party, but this seemed like a really good one anyway.

I have been a little surprised by the number of people who have asked whether a 21st was still a big thing.

Given that Destiny has been living in Wellington for nearly three years now, and that is a normal situation in this day and age, I think the traditional reasons for the party are long gone.

But I think most of us still enjoy tradition, and it is another step to adulthood and independence, so why not?

***

My radio studio overlooks Hinemoa St, and I've seen some quite interesting developments out my windows this week.

I'll get to that in a moment.

But once upon a time outside my studio windows, there were three rows of carparks. Then as a city, we jumped on the bandwagon of cycle ways and we soon had a "Green Corridor" through the CBD.

I wasn't a big fan of the concept initially, but since the radio station became involved in promoting the opening, I thought I better give it a chance.

So I did, and I was pleasantly surprised at the number of people I saw using it every day out of my windows, especially during holidays.

But its use faded, and nowadays people slide their cars in there for parking.

So it has certainly piqued my interest this week watching a few men and women in high-vis vests measuring and pointing, with hand signals realigning kerbs and footpaths.

Are we about to see the end of the green corridor? I think most people will be happy if that is the case.

***

At The Hits, over the past couple of weeks we've been focussed on our Halloween event "Trunk Or Treat" which is happening on October 31, but next week on my show there is going to be a bit of a focus on the "C" word… yes Christmas!

The big day itself is a little over nine weeks away, so I have some exciting news about the annual Lights Trail, and also the big Christmas Parade.

***

