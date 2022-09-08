Sir Dave Dobbyn is one of the artists who has been featured in Kiwi music for Waiata Anthems Week. Photo / Anna Menendez

At The Hits this week we've been embracing Waiata Anthems Week by showcasing some amazing Kiwi music from the past and present that have been translated to te reo.

Dave Dobbyn, Tim Finn, Lorde, Six60 and even Sol3 Mio have been featured.

Waiata Anthems co-founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi has said the week is an opportunity to celebrate how far the revitalisation of te reo Māori has come, its importance and relevance now, and for the future.

It's been pretty cool to see the music industry band together to create and produce these beautiful waiata. With the support of mātanga reo, the artists have created 26 waiata from the heart, for the nation.

If you want to hear these songs, iHeart Radio has launched a special Waiata Anthems channel hosted by Stacey Morrison, who also catches up for kōrero with many of the artists as well.

And then next week we roll into Te Wiki o te reo Māori, and across the week I'm going to be chatting with some of our Rotorua tamariki who will become the teachers for a week as they teach us some basic reo.

***

I've had a couple of birthdays in the family over the past week, and there have been the usual good-natured jokes and jibes about getting older.

But with all joking aside, if you're not very excited about the prospect of growing old, I've got some good news for you.

According to a survey, 7 in 10 of us agree that life actually gets better as you age.

A survey of 2000 people examined perspectives around ageing and found that most agree that, in today's world, there's a negative bias around ageing or the perception of being old (77 per cent).

In fact, 6 in 10 said they avoid sharing their age in fear of being "judged".

And social media certainly doesn't help, with 77 per cent agreeing that social media filters send the wrong message about physical appearances.

On the plus side, 75 per cent of respondents to the survey said that age is not something to fight or fear, but an opportunity to live a more fulfilling and emotionally and physically healthy life.

And 71 per cent said they have seen areas of their lives improve with age, specifically confidence, sense of self, and relationships with family members.

It also found that most people aged 30 and up feel more fulfilled and satisfied with their lives compared with when in their 20s.

So happy birthday and cheers to getting older happily; however, my knees would tell you a different story!

***

This past week has given us a short, sharp reminder that winter may not be gone just yet.

I was just starting to get excited about getting set for barbecue season.

Although earlier this week I had local event organiser Alia Branson on my show, and she said that all year round is barbecue season!

She would say that though, as she is behind the Amateur Barbecue Competition event on this weekend (Saturday 9.30am-5.30pm) at Rotorua Heating and Outdoors at Koutu Corner.

The entrants are ready to cook, and we're all invited with free entry to see live music, food demos and tastings.

It could be a fun and extremely tasty afternoon out.

***

