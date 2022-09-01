Opinion - Paul Hickey: Hello spring, saving dollars, cruise prize, Rotorua Marathon countdown

2021 Rotorua Marathon winner Michael Voss. Photo / File

The start of September means a change of seasons; goodbye winter, and hello spring!

One of the really neat things about spring is all the new colours which pop up all over the city.

We all do our little bit in our own backyards, but the Infracore team do an amazing job making the city gardens look great, don't they?

In our family, there is another season which begins in September too - what we call 'birthday season'.

So, happy birthday to my son Joel and wife Katie this week, and happy Father's Day to my Dad, too!

***

There is no escaping the fact that prices are going up on pretty much everything at the moment, and most of us have to make decisions about where we can save a few dollars here and there.

If you're trying to cut back on spending, researchers say you may want to hold off on drinking caffeine before heading to the store.

An international study led by the University of South Florida found that drinking coffee before going shopping can impact what products you choose to buy, as well as how much you spend.

A press release says: "Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and the body".

"This leads to a higher energetic state, which in turn enhances impulsivity and decreases self-control.

"This decrease in self-control can lead to shopping impulsivity in terms of higher number of items purchased and greater spending."

Kind of like the old rule of never going grocery shopping on an empty stomach, right?

***

This past week I've talked to plenty of locals who are excited at the chance to get away on a holiday, and they've all been on the phone to my studio because of 'The Hits Boarding Call' competition we're doing.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are back together in the comedy romance 'Ticket To Paradise', so we're celebrating by giving you the chance to win an 11-night Queensland Cruise with Princess Cruises, departing from Sydney on February 24, 2023, aboard Majestic Princess for you and your family!

The prize is for four people, and includes return economy flights to Sydney, the cruise aboard Majestic Princess with accommodation in a Mini-Suite stateroom for four, meals, entertainment, daily activities and, of course, tickets to see the feel-good movie of the year!

There is one more week for you to listen out for boarding calls throughout the day on The Hits to go in the draw, and make sure you check out the movie at Reading Cinemas from September 15.

***

Rotorua Marathon start in 2019. Photo / File

Also next week, we begin our countdown to the iconic Rotorua Marathon.

For the second time in three years it has shifted from its traditional May date, because of you-know-what, and it's now on Saturday, September 17.

I've got free entries to give away every day on my radio show, so listen for the chance to enter the marathon (or half, or 10k, or 5k Fun Run) along with a friend.

Once again it is all based down at the Government Gardens, and The Hits team are looking forward to being part of it.

***

Paul Hickey is your local host on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Featuring Rotorua news, information, and giveaways, plus trending stories from around the world. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. PLUS follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.