Paul Hickey was an MC at last year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice too. Photo / NZME

Paul Hickey was an MC at last year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice too. Photo / NZME

It takes a brave person to do something outside their comfort zone.

Even more so when that particular something then happens in front of a couple of thousand people watching your every move.

I'm well used to being on a stage in front of lots of people as an event host and MC, but being on stage to dance was for me right outside my comfort zone.

But it was an amazing experience to be part of Harcourts Dancing For Hospice all those years ago, and this weekend 20 new locals follow in the dance steps of others before them to help raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice.

This weekend is the culmination of three months of intense practice and rehearsals for these men and woman.

I've been involved along the way supporting these amazing men and woman, and I'm sure they will do themselves and their whānau proud this weekend at Harcourts Dancing For Hospice.

I'm excited to once again be hosting this big night out for the city, alongside former local, and Olympian and Commonwealth Games representative Sarah Cowley-Ross.

Hopefully you have your tickets and I will see you there, but if you can't make it, you can still contribute to the amazing cause.

You may have seen the recent news stories about how groups such as Hospice are doing it tough right now, so you can still support the night by voting for the People's Choice Award which makes an instant $3 donation to Rotorua Hospice.

Voting is open until 9pm on Saturday night, and by making a vote you are supporting this cause.

To register, simply text 'hospice22' followed by your first and last name to 2834. Then follow the registration link you are sent by text from Galabid to login and vote. Once you've registered you're also all set to vote on the silent auction items.

***

While we are now in the midst of winter and away from any long weekends, it is encouraging to notice many school groups in the city, and you can also spot the returning tourists to Rotorua.

It's still a long road ahead for sure, but I'm confident our cultural, natural, and adventure tourism should win out against some of the other things going on in town.

On the topic of stepping outside your comfort zone, adventure tourism options is what some people choose.

But this is a bit extreme! I spotted a story this week with online platform Visit Ukraine.Today.

They are selling guided day tours of the country's so-called "Brave Cities" that have defied and continue to resist Russian invaders, offering travellers a look at how the country is living amid conflict.

The company's website invites would-be visitors to "Set off on a journey to awesome Ukraine right now."

Those who sign up can expect walks among bomb debris, ruined buildings, cathedrals and stadiums, as well as burned-out military hardware, plus the regular wail of air raid sirens.

Despite international alerts warning against travel to Ukraine, the company says it has so far sold 150 tickets, and its website offering information on safely travelling to and from the country is getting 1.5 million hits a month.

By the way, encountering landmines is also a risk.

I think I'll stick to the more routine adventure options … how about you?

***

Paul Hickey is your local host on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Featuring Rotorua news, information, and giveaways, plus trending stories from around the world. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. PLUS follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.