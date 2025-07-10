The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Two other players picked up $333,333 in the First Division draw. The winning tickets were sold to MyLotto players from Auckland.
The Strike Four jackpot was not won and will roll over to $400,000 for Saturday night’s draw.
Two players scooped $500,000 apiece in last Saturday night’s draw.
The winning First Division tickets were sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.
What to do if you win
Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.
For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.
Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.
For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (x4) - Auckland
Whitcoulls New Lynn - Auckland
Woolworths Westgate - Auckland
Kowhai Superette - Auckland
MyLotto - Waikato
Cee Jaes Superette - Cambridge
New World Matamata - Matamata
Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Postshop - Rotorua
MyLotto - Christchurch