Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Lotto: Winning second division ticket sold in Rotorua

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Twelve players nationwide each won in Lotto Second Division last night.

Twelve players nationwide each won in Lotto Second Division last night.

A winning Lotto Second Division ticket has been sold in Rotorua.

Twelve Lotto players nationwide each won $20,568 in last night’s live draw.

The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Postshop.

Meanwhile, one person bagged $10.3 million after winning First Division Powerball last night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post