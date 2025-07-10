The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Two other players picked up $333,333 in the First Division draw. The winning tickets were sold to MyLotto players from Auckland.

The Strike Four jackpot was not won and will roll over to $400,000 for Saturday night’s draw.

Two players scooped $500,000 apiece in last Saturday night’s draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (x4) - Auckland

Whitcoulls New Lynn - Auckland

Woolworths Westgate - Auckland

Kowhai Superette - Auckland

MyLotto - Waikato

Cee Jaes Superette - Cambridge

New World Matamata - Matamata

Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Postshop - Rotorua

MyLotto - Christchurch