Opinion - Paul Hickey: Long weekend visitors, Trunk or Treat, Agrodome

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey (right) and Bryce Morris before The Hits' Trunk or Treat in 2019. Photo / File

How was your recent unscheduled long weekend? Mine was great (thanks for asking!).

And how good was it to see the headline in the Rotorua Daily Post about how many local businesses were feeling optimistic for summer after a pretty busy long weekend?

Overall, I can sense the change going on.

I work across the road from a backpackers, and in recent weeks there have been multiple large groups using the facility, and I'm back to regularly seeing courtesy vans picking up guests to head off to various attractions.

I regularly go walking in the Redwoods, and this past weekend there were multiple groups of Asian and American visitors enjoying what we have to offer.

Yes, there are some local issues we need to sort, but let's focus on the positives that are still going on in our region, and we can thrive again.

***

On that note, I want to share a story from a couple of weeks ago. My wife Katie and I were in Hawkes Bay, and we joined in on a group winery tour.

On the tour we met a couple from Thames, and when they found out we were from Rotorua, their first comment was to ask us, "How are those homeless motels?" This was the weekend after the now infamous Sunday TV show.

BUT – after an eyeroll, they actually laughed and told us they had visited Rotorua in August, and get this; while they were here, they never noticed any of the issues we so hate reading about.

They had a fantastic time, and would not hesitate to come back.

***

October means that it is almost Halloween! Here at The Hits we tried something different in 2019, and it was such a hit we've decided to bring it back - and we'd love your family to get involved too.

We know how much kids love to go trick-or-treating, but as a parent it can be a little bit stressful letting them roam the neighbourhood door-knocking.

So, we are setting up a safe, fun zone in the Mitre 10 Mega carpark, and calling it 'Trunk Or Treat'.

Bring your car or SUV along and decorate the boot/trunk for Halloween, and the kids can wander around the carpark trick-or-treating with all the other like-minded families.

If you can't bring a car, that's okay too - just make sure the kids are dressed up to be eligible to enter the 'Trunk Or Treat' area.

We've got some extra prizes as well, so it should be a fun night.

Get the decorations sorted, costumes for the kids, lots of lollies, and register your car 'trunk' and family now by sending me an email at paul@thehits.co.nz. Join in the fun on Halloween Night, Monday, October 31, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

***

Next week on my radio show, we're celebrating the school holidays and partnering up with an iconic local attraction, Agrodome.

For more than 40 years, visitors from all over the globe have come to the Agrodome to see their Farm Show, and we want locals to experience it too.

So listen for your chance to win family passes, plus the locations to catch up with The Hits Street Team these holidays for bonus toys and passes.

***

