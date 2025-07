Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Bay of Plenty is likely to be upgraded to a heavy rain warning tomorrow, MetService says.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the region, including Rotorua, between 1pm tomorrow and 5am Saturday.

Periods of heavy rain were expected, which could cause surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

MetService said there was a high chance this would be upgraded to an orange warning.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato between 11am tomorrow and 2am Saturday.