The Hits presenter Paul Hickey (right) and Bryce Morris for Trunk or Treat in 2019. Photo / NZME

Am I the only one who struggles at this time of the year with the air-con?

It's too warm one moment and then too cold the next. And as for getting dressed for the day or heading out, the decisions about whether you'll need a jersey at work, and will shorts be okay for today's walk in the Redwoods?

But it is a small price to pay with summer on the way, although after last week's surprise cold blast there has been a few extra bits to do around the house.

We've never been big on plants and gardens, but have started to grow a few things in recent years.

We did get caught out last week with a few getting wrecked by the frost. I just hope our Infracore team don't have too much extra work fixing our gardens around the city; they have it looking so good for spring.

***

Like many locals, it was with real sadness that I heard about the ram raid on Rotorua Jewellers last week, the third on the business in just a six-month period.

While I prefer to focus on the positives in the city, this just really hammered home the bad and sad elements of the city's new underbelly.

For the owners and staff, I just can't imagine how that would be affecting them, it must be so disheartening and spirit breaking.

I have had a few dealings with them over the years; I've bought from them, used repair services, and they have supported my show and regularly got on board with promotional and competition ideas we've pitched to them.

Everybody says such positive things about them all, and I hope they can see a future here in Rotorua with the support of the other 99.9 per cent of us.

***

One of my favourite times of the year is St Patrick's Day, but I've never really been able to bring myself to indulge in the turning of food and drink to green.

Even if it is just a bit of food colouring, I find it hard to get past the unusual colour. And that is why I'd probably struggle with a purple tomato.

Yes, that's right; a new purple tomato is expected to hit grocery store shelves soon in the US and then follow across the globe.

The USDA has approved the genetically modified purple tomato, clearing the path for it to be sold next year.

In addition to its unique colour, the purple tomato also has more health benefits and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes, according to scientists.

In fact, cancer-prone mice that ate them lived around 30 per cent longer than those that ate normal tomatoes, according to a study.

But the more I think about it, I think I could get past the colour issue, if they end up cheaper than 15 bucks a kilo!

***

And on the subject of special times of the year, The Hits team are looking forward to Halloween!

We announced a couple of weeks ago that we are bringing back our popular Trunk Or Treat event this year. But we do need the help of some locals to pull it off.

We're looking for locals who can bring their car or SUV along, with the boot/trunk all decorated up for Halloween, and plenty of candy to give out to the kids.

Everybody who decorates their car is in to win one of three $50 petrol vouchers, thanks to McDonald's Rotorua.

You need to register your interest by sending me an email at paul@thehits.co.nz and join in the fun on Halloween Night, Monday, October 31, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

***

