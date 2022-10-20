A reader praises Rotorua for its attractive public gardens. Photo / File

OPINION

We need to give the gardeners who keep our city looking stunning a huge thank you.

The tulips this year have been amazing and I encourage everyone to visit the gardens and enjoy them.

Just driving down past the gardens on the median strip on Fenton and Arawa Streets is a real pleasure.

You do our city proud. Thank you.

Shirley Watson

Rotorua

Devil in the details

Accommodation in Rotorua is almost at capacity this Labour Weekend, as the city plays host to the largest mountain bike event in the southern hemisphere, reads the first paragraph of the online Rotorua Daily Post article published on October 17.

Then another paragraph: Our forward-looking accommodation reports show that we're almost at capacity, which is great news for all the accommodation, hospitality and tourism businesses looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city.

While I appreciate the Rotorua Daily Post's "positive spin", I think it is important to retain some balanced perspective.

Is the reason Rotorua's accommodation is almost at capacity due to 51 accommodation providers housing the homeless in emergency accommodation?

Sometimes "the devil is in the details".

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Family focus appreciated

Despite all the bad publicity about Rotorua recently, we went ahead with a family holiday in the city last week.

What a great experience it was, especially for our grandchildren.

The tourist attractions, while expensive, were first class and the development of the Lake Rotorua foreshore was amazing.

Clearly, Rotorua has had councillors with a vision focused on families rather than in Auckland where the waterfront has been captured by expensive restaurants and drinking holes for tourists with minimal consideration for families.

We also saw no antisocial behaviour - only families out enjoying themselves.

Gil Laurenson

Auckland

