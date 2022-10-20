Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Gardeners do Rotorua city proud

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
A reader praises Rotorua for its attractive public gardens. Photo / File

A reader praises Rotorua for its attractive public gardens. Photo / File

OPINION

We need to give the gardeners who keep our city looking stunning a huge thank you.

The tulips this year have been amazing and I encourage everyone to visit the gardens and enjoy them.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post