Rotorua Brass Band hall destroyed by fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

It is almost beyond belief that anybody should wilfully destroy the Rotorua Brass Band building, (News, October 4).

These musicians give tirelessly to the community with their public performances.

They give pleasure to others and for themselves gain inner satisfaction in musical expression.

Now they must start all over again. Let us give them our support as a community.

A Masters

Rotorua

Holiday visitors encouraging

It has been encouraging to see an influx of visitors in the CBD during the first week of the school holidays.

The manager of one CBD St cafe told me they had not been so busy for a considerable time.

The tourists I saw appeared to be well-fed and rested, and obviously have satisfactory accommodation.

This, in my view, contradicts the naysayers, who predicted that Rotorua would be shunned.

Irrespective of Rotorua's problems, our beautiful city will, I am certain, continue to appeal to visitors, both domestic and otherwise, to enjoy its many unique attractions.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Sri Lanka warning to NZ

Apparently, some 95 per cent of the youth apprehended over recent ram raids and other mayhem come from homes where poverty and domestic violence are rife.

Many had already attracted police attention and been referred to appropriate authorities.

As New Zealand transitions into the ''green utopia'' that is being thrust upon us by people generally insulated from its potentially devastating effects, are we seeing the early signs of these changes?

The poor in society are always the first to feel the pain of transition.

Sri Lanka should be a warning.

This once stable country of 21 million souls was growing economically when suddenly, an admittedly corrupt government, stopped importing fertiliser.

It is now bankrupt, folks are starving, fuel is unavailable to all but the wealthy, and survival will mean that anything that moves will be eaten. In a generation, this country may well be a desert.

Our own farmers are under attack as well, as their farting animals make floods and droughts.

We've lost our way as we've turned from the God who has promised that He will sustain us through all.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

