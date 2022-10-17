The Whaka 100 is the largest mountain bike event in the Southern Hemisphere. Photo / Supplied

Accommodation in Rotorua is almost at capacity this Labour weekend, as the city plays host to the largest mountain bike event in the southern hemisphere.

The Isuzu Utes Whaka 100 is expected to generate about $4.5 million in economic benefit to Rotorua as it draws more than 2600 participants and their supporters.

It will start on Thursday and many Whaka 100 events will be on the bike tracks of Whakarewarewa Forest.

The Rotorua Bike Festival will also start on Thursday and brings together a range of events with a focus on community rides and connecting people who enjoy riding.

On Thursday night, the Rotorua Night Market will be on from 5pm to 9pm at Tūtānekai St with international food and live music.

The Kuirau Park market will be on Saturday from 7am to 1pm and The Lake Tarawera spring fair will take place on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at Stoney Point Reserve.

The Lake Tarawera Spring Fair in 2018. Photo / Stephen Parker

The spring fair is a family-friendly market with arts, crafts, plants, food and much more. It is a cash-only market, with proceeds supporting local groups such as the Lake Tarawera Sailing Club, Tarawera FM and the Lake Tarawera Community Garden.

Rotorua NZ head of insights and marketing Jo Holmes was delighted to see more visitors in Rotorua.

"Rotorua is always a popular destination for long weekend travel, and the combination of Labour Day and the Whaka 100 means this weekend is shaping up to be a sell-out.

"Our forward-looking accommodation reports show that we're almost at capacity, which is great news for all the accommodation, hospitality and tourism businesses looking forward to welcoming visitors to the city."

For more information on events taking place, visit the Rotorua Nui website.