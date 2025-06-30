Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Young gamers level up from Rotorua lounge to esports grand stage

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Jacob Sowerby, Zenyn-Ray Rika, Ollie Deal and Vinny Crouch. Photo / Annabel Reid

Jacob Sowerby, Zenyn-Ray Rika, Ollie Deal and Vinny Crouch. Photo / Annabel Reid

A parental attempt to teach a lesson about gaming all the time has instead put four Rotorua kids on a path to international esports glory.

The 10- and 11-year-old Rotorua and Kaharoa Primary School pupils have qualified for the live finals of Asia-Pacific school esports competition, the FUSE Cup, to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post