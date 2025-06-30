Jacob Sowerby, Zenyn-Ray Rika, Ollie Deal and Vinny Crouch. Photo / Annabel Reid
A parental attempt to teach a lesson about gaming all the time has instead put four Rotorua kids on a path to international esports glory.
The 10- and 11-year-old Rotorua and Kaharoa Primary School pupils have qualified for the live finals of Asia-Pacific school esports competition, the FUSE Cup, tobe held as part of the FUSE Esports Festival in Australia in November.
The boys would play Rocket League – a popular game they described as “like soccer with cars”, but the cars have modifications. Players compete to score goals in a high-speed virtual arena.
All Vinny Crouch wanted to do was play Rocket League, according to parents Kristina Gracie and Tamati Bryers.
She said supporting the team was about backing young Māori talent on a global digital stage.
“These boys are helping shape what it means to be young Māori and excellence in their global digital landscape.
“Sponsorship for them offers a chance to walk alongside them from Rotorua to the world.”
Anyone interested in supporting the team should email tamati.bryers@gmail.com.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.