“Bill Bailey returns with a show that celebrates this great tradition, as the versatile multi-instrumental, multi-lingual, purveyor of humour and musical prowess, who could lay claim to being perhaps the foremost practitioner of this great tradition, an entertainer, a performer, a modern Vaudevillian,” the statement said.

In 2023 Bailey brought his show Thoughtifier to New Zealand which included stops in Rotorua and Tauranga.

Bailey plays at Rotorua’s Sir Howard Morrison Centre on November 21 and tickets are on sale now.

Bill Bailey. Photo / Supplied

He was one of a growing list of top touring international comedians visiting the centre since it reopened in 2023 after five years closed for significant renovations.

UK comedian Sarah Millican’s performance in January sold out within weeks of going on sale.

Ben Elton, also from the UK, performed in April and Australian Heath “Chopper Read” Franklin visited in May.

Other upcoming comedy shows at the venue included two more UK performers - comedy hypnotist Frankie Mac performs on July 25 and Jimmy Carr’s Laughs Funny tour will visit in January.

Music fans would also be well served, with The Best of the Bee Gees yesterday becoming the latest tribute act to announce a Rotorua show.

A media release said the Australian act would bring their two-act Greatest Hits and Saturday Night Fever Show performance to the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on August 12.

The North Island tour is the first time visiting New Zealand for the group, which has been performing for 26 years.

Other tribute acts visiting Rotorua this year include Creedence Clearwater Collective, Dancing in the Shadows of Motown, The Fleetwood Mac Experience, Queen: It’s a Kind of Magic, Tina: The Ultimate Tribute To The Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, and Taylor: A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift.