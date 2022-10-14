Visitors to the Rotorua Lakefront now have another dedicated car park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Visitors to the Rotorua Lakefront now have another dedicated car park. Photo / Andrew Warner

A new carpark off Lake Rd is now complete and will be available to Rotorua Lakefront visitors from 4.30pm today.

The new carpark includes 79 free, time-limited, parking spaces, including four accessible car parks. Two new bike racks have also been installed nearby.

Construction began in February this year and the construction fencing will come down this afternoon once line marking has been finished. A karakia will be held prior to the fencing coming down.

The Rotorua Lake Council's deputy chief executive community wellbeing, Anaru Pewhairangi, says the new carpark will improve access for manuhiri (visitors).

"We're really pleased to be able to provide this additional carpark for manuhiri to the lakefront. More parking space will improve access to this popular destination and this will be particularly important as we head into the busy summer months.

"Visitors to the lakefront can now choose to park in the Memorial Plaza car park at the eastern end of the reserve, or in this new carpark off Lake Rd at the western end of the reserve. Both provide easy access to the lakefront playground, boardwalk and public amenities."

The next stage of work at the lakefront is set to begin, which involves the construction of a bus turning loop and footpaths to the west.

Teariffic Bubble Milk Tea and Grøunded Café have food and drink kiosks onsite at the lakefront reserve, and Katoa Lake Rotorua and Volcanic Air continue to provide jet boat, helicopter and floatplane adventures from the jetty.

In 2018, a $19.9 million Government investment from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (RDU) was announced for the project. This funding, alongside $20.1m from the council, aimed to transform this recreational, economic and cultural resource.



In July 2020, an additional $1 million investment from Kānoa - RDU was announced to progress work on the cultural design foundation for the lakefront project. This consisted of artwork, interpretation and design, with local artists creating carved pou, and information panels that will tell the korero history of the area.

The lakefront design reflects the heritage and deep connection of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa to the Rotorua Lakefront and the project has been made possible through the support of our partners, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Ōruawhata Trust) and Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

