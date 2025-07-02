A Bay of Plenty Regional Council statement on Tuesday said lighting modifications to the Rotorua fleet had been completed, enabling the safe return of front-mounted bike racks on Cityride services.

Transport director Oliver Haycock said bringing bike racks back was about “restoring choice” for people who relied on combining cycling with public transport.

“It’s a simple feature, but one that makes a big difference to how some of our customers move around their city, especially when you’re trying to get somewhere without a car.”

The council said bike racks remained unavailable in Tauranga and Whakatāne but would return to service in August.

Bike racks on Tauranga and Whakatāne buses will return to service in August. Photo / Mead Norton

Asked what had caused the delay, Haycock told NZME each operator had worked through solutions “tailored to their fleet” following NZTA advice.

“Our operator in Rotorua was able to complete the modification work earlier, while Tauranga and Whakatāne are to follow in August as modifications are completed.”

Haycock said the council instructed operators to “lock the racks in the upright position” to prevent unnecessary costs of removal and reinstallation while the issue was explored.

The cost of the changes varied depending on the vehicle. The cost to the regional council was between $270 and $735 per vehicle, “with the majority sitting towards the lower end of that scale”, he said.

Haycock said all urban buses in Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne had bike racks fitted, as well as buses in service between Tauranga, Katikati and Ōmokoroa.

He said bike racks had “regular use”, with up to 30 bikes carried per day.

Usage varied seasonally, with demand typically higher in warmer months, Haycock said.

No booking was required for the use of bike racks. Most standard bikes could be carried and racks were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.