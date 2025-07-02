Bike racks are back in use on Rotorua’s Cityride buses after they were temporarily removed last year following concerns about "potential headlight obstruction". Photo / Laura Smith
Bike racks are back in use on Rotorua’s Cityride buses – but Tauranga and Whakatāne cyclists have to wait until next month.
Public buses with bike racks in the Bay of Plenty are being modified to ensure the racks do not block headlights when in use.
The racks weretemporarily removed from service on public-transport buses after national guidance from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) in October about potential headlight obstruction on some bus models.
NZTA asked bus operators to check visibility when using bike racks at night after various sources raised concerns.
These included bus operators who had difficulty seeing the road ahead when carrying “large-tyred bikes” at night, a January update said.
The council said bike racks remained unavailable in Tauranga and Whakatāne but would return to service in August.
Asked what had caused the delay, Haycock told NZME each operator had worked through solutions “tailored to their fleet” following NZTA advice.
“Our operator in Rotorua was able to complete the modification work earlier, while Tauranga and Whakatāne are to follow in August as modifications are completed.”
Haycock said the council instructed operators to “lock the racks in the upright position” to prevent unnecessary costs of removal and reinstallation while the issue was explored.
The cost of the changes varied depending on the vehicle. The cost to the regional council was between $270 and $735 per vehicle, “with the majority sitting towards the lower end of that scale”, he said.
Haycock said all urban buses in Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne had bike racks fitted, as well as buses in service between Tauranga, Katikati and Ōmokoroa.
He said bike racks had “regular use”, with up to 30 bikes carried per day.
Usage varied seasonally, with demand typically higher in warmer months, Haycock said.
No booking was required for the use of bike racks. Most standard bikes could be carried and racks were available on a first-come, first-served basis.
