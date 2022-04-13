The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Rotorua iwi Te Arawa has taken on the job of controlling the area's lake weed, with its first set of spraying due this month.

The regional council's Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Aquatic Plant Management Plan document from 2020 details how each of the lakes contains at least one invasive aquatic pest plant species.

Most contained multiple species, and the distribution and coverage of them differed between each lake.

A build up of stinking lake weed is removed from Lake Rotorua in February. Photo / Ben Fraser

The weed in Lake Rotorua caused a stink about a month ago when it was washed ashore by high winds in Cyclone Dovi.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust helped with the clean-up that followed.

At the time, environment manager for Te Arawa Lakes Trust Nicki Douglas said the pest weed bed it was working to remove was over a traditional koura bed.

"We are hoping to see the recruitment of native plants, establishing habitat for koura on the lakebed as a result of the removal of this weed."

Stinking lake weed build-up at the Rotorua Lakefront in February. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Te Arawa Lakes Trust website says it is responsible for the oversight and management of Te Arawa's settlement assets, including the region's 14 lakes.

Biosecurity manager William Anaru said it was a great opportunity for the trust.

He said it built on the many years of its involvement in the weed management programme alongside Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), Toi Moana Bay Of Plenty Regional Council.

"We'll be working closely with all our lakeside communities as we get the programme under way for 2022 and will ensure people know where to get the relevant information and make enquiries regarding weed control operations on our lakes."

Spraying is carried out twice a year by contractors and Te Arawa Lakes Trust was preparing for the first round in April and May, subject to weather.

"It is about restoring the mauri of our lakes and with our ongoing mahi we hope to see a decline in the presence of lake weed across the region, and a long term reduction in the need for large-scale control," Anaru said.

Toitū Te Whenua Manager of Biosecurity and Biodiversity Tracey Burton said it was exciting to see the delivery of the specialist work being undertaken at a local level.

Stinking lake weed built up at the Rotorua Lakefront in February. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Ensuring our lakes are as healthy and weed-free as possible is vital for communities to continue to enjoy and use the lakes. Having the Te Arawa Lakes Trust and their community on board to deliver this work is a win-win for everyone."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council biosecurity team leader for marine and freshwater Hamish Lass commented that the move helped to achieve the goals set out in the 2020 – 2030 Bay of Plenty Regional Pest Management Plan.

"The Te Arawa Lakes Trust already plays a key role in ensuring compliance of the self-certification rules at boat ramps to avoid the spread of aquatic pests to new waterways.

"Taking responsibility to control and prevent further spread of lake weed already present in a lake is therefore the logical next step."