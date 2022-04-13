Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Te Arawa has taken on the job of spraying Rotorua's pest lake weeds

3 minutes to read
The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua iwi Te Arawa has taken on the job of controlling the area's lake weed, with its first set of spraying due this month.

The regional council's Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Aquatic Plant Management Plan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.