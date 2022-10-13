Vote 2022: Rotorua Lakes Council official election results

Tania Tapsell has been officially declared mayor of Rotorua. Photo / Alan Gibson

The official results of the 2022 local body elections have been released.

Tania Tapsell has officially been declared mayor with a total of 7362 votes.

Her fellow councillors are Fisher Wang (8110), deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong (8045), and newcomers Gregg Brown (6785), Robert Lee (5539), Don Paterson (5160), and Conan O'Brien (5059).

Along with new rural ward representative Karen Barker who got 1565 votes, beating Shirley Trumper's 796.

New Māori ward representatives are Lani Kereopa (2158), Trevor Maxwell (1906), and Rawiri Waru (1766).

Just 343 votes separated outgoing councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (4716) and O'Brien.

Raukawa-Tait previously told the Rotorua Daily Post she was "fatalistic" about the results.

"It's five minutes of disappointment and on with life."

"It took me three goes to get on there in the first place, and I never take it personally. I have been privileged to serve 11 years, and it's not as if I don't have other work to do."

Tapsell previously told Local Democracy Reporting: "It's very important that we have a functional council and work together so I'll be asking them what their top priorities are."

Tapsell, a three-term Rotorua Lakes councillor, announced her mayoral bid in May on a platform of stopping "the spend", building a safer community and "smart" investment.

Declaration of result

Mayoralty

Tapsell, Tania - 7362

Sandford, Ben - 4070

Tabuteau, Fletcher - 4043

Kumar, Raj - 3600

Macpherson, Reynold - 3561

Sears, Rania - 377

Ananda, Kalaadevi - 289

Informal - 29

Blank voting papers - 205

Rotorua General Ward (6 vacancies)

Wang, Fisher - 8110

Kai Fong, Sandra - 8045

Brown, Gregg - 6785

Lee, Robert - 5539

Paterson, Don - 5160

O'Brien, Conan - 5059

Raukawa-Tait, Merepeka - 4716

Gray, Ryan - 4713

Davis, Brendan - 4325

Hosking, Trish - 4209

Chater, Nick - 4089

Pinder, Steve - 4018

Yates, Mercia - 3512

Chetty, John - 3469

Sparke, Kaya - 3229

Te Kowhai, Rawiri - 3074

Tuakana-Jones, Grace - 2498

Black, Kariana - 2417

Sear, Rania - 1994

Informal - 43

Blank voting papers - 244

Rotorua Māori Ward (3 vacancies)

Kereopa, Lani - 2158

Maxwell, Trevor Horowaewae - 1906

Waru, Rawiri - 1766

Tapiata, Hana - 1618

Biasiny-Tule, Potaua - 1608

Hataraka, William - 512

Informal - 1

Blank voting papers - 199

Rotorua Rural Ward (1 vacancy)

Barker, Karen - 1565

Trumper, Shirley - 796

Informal - 0

Blank voting papers - 90

The voter return was 46.46%, being 22,920 votes, excluding special votes.