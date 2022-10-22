The Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua (BBBS Rotorua). Photo / Supplied

An afternoon of lawn bowling, barbecuing, and networking is on the cards for locals next month - and it's all in the name of a good cause.

For the third year in a row, local digital marketing agency Dimple Digital is organising the Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event, in an effort to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua (BBBS Rotorua).

The charity is committed to building healthy futures for Rotorua's tamariki through mentoring friendships.

They achieve this through a buddy programme, matching children aged 6 to 12 with adult mentors in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship.

Eighty-five rangatahi are currently involved.

Dimple's founder and BBBS Rotorua mentor David Remmerswaal says becoming a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the most rewarding things he has ever done.

"Becoming a mentor initially started as a way to make a contribution to my local community, but it turned into a friendship that has lasted over seven years now.

"Getting matched with a little brother is great fun and you get to meet so many amazing people through the BBBS mentoring community."

Over the past two years, the Bowls and BBQ event has raised more than $9000 for the charity.

This year David is more determined than ever to make a difference - and he's even hosting a similar event in Cambridge the week after, in the hopes of raising more funds.

Plus, he has added an auction into the mix, designed to provide those who live out of town or cannot make it on the night with a platform to support the charity. Items such as a luxury golf experience and a Rotorua weekend escape will be up for grabs.

More than $1500 worth of prizes, auctions and raffles will be on offer throughout the night, which in true Rotorua spirit, have been generously donated by local businesses.

Locals are invited to get behind the event and the cause on November 4.

Tickets can be bought for $200, and this includes entry for a team of four into the bowling tournament plus a barbecue afterwards.

Anyone interested in getting involved will have to act fast, as tickets are strictly limited.

Those who are unable to make it on the night but would like to support the cause can head to Dimple Digital's Trade Me account to bid on a selection of auction items, donated by All Black's Experience, Autumn Designs, Custom by Kirsten, Kinloch Manor & Villas, Laura Layton Art, Malcolm Murder Mysteries, Moustache Cookies, On My Mind, and Woop.

All proceeds raised on the night and through the online auction will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, to help them meet their ongoing operational costs.

David says, "Creating this annual fundraiser is something I am really proud of, to see the difference it makes in younger people's lives and I can't wait to do it all over again this year."

Tickets can be bought at events.humanitix.com.

The details

- What: Bowls and BBQ fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua

- When: Friday, November 4, 5pm

- Where: Arawa Bowling Club

- Tickets: $200 for a team of 4 at events.humanitix.com