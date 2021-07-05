David Beck: Never too late to be a Big Brother or Big Sister of Rotorua

David and Nevaeh have tried a range of activities, including mountain biking. Photo / David Beck

OPINION

My dad is my idol.

He is the ultimate father figure, the most caring and supportive man I know.

Many of what I consider my own best qualities were learned from him and I hope that one day I will have children of my own who I can strive to impart similar values to.

Unfortunately, not every young child is fortunate enough to grow up with such a great role model. That's where Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua comes in.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua is a programme all about helping local young people develop to their full potential through positive mentoring relationships.

Nevaeh tries his hand at baking some cookies. Photo / David Beck

Having someone show a special interest in them just once a week can have a massive impact on a child's development.

Knowing how lucky I have been and wanting to do something positive in my community, I signed up at the beginning of this year. As the oldest of five siblings, I felt I was well qualified for the job.

After an interview and some training, I was matched up with my 10-year-old "little brother" Nevaeh.

I pick him up from school once a week and we hang out for a couple of hours. We've tried rock climbing, mountain biking, rugby, football, baking and any other activities I think he'll enjoy.

Nevaeh was thrilled to receive a second-hand mountain bike through the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme. Photo / David Beck

We get on like a house on fire - we even have our own handshake. I honestly think I look forward to our afternoons together as much, if not more, than Nevaeh does.

He's a great kid and it has been really special, even in just a few months, to see how much he has grown.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua is in need of more mentors, in particular male mentors.

While there are plenty of boys in need of a mentor, there are not as many men putting their hands up.

It's such a worthwhile programme, it only takes up a couple of hours a week and I can vouch for the fact that it is a great time.

Anyone interested in being a mentor can email darryl.parker@bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz or call 07 349 9414.