Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua starts 2021 with new mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua Christmas break-up gathering at Lake Okareka with its Community Based kids and mentors. Photo / Supplied

It has been a positive start to 2021 for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, with new mentors coming through, ready to be mentors for local tamariki.

Manager Darryl Parker says, "We have seven new mentors coming through to our community-based mentoring - six girls and one guy.

"This is a fairly typical ratio of girl to guy mentors. We would love to get some more good, keen guys through!"

Darryl says Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua currently has around 60 mentoring pairs - "30 in our community-based and almost the same in our school-based".

"School-based is growing quickly and is a great option for those who can do it during school hours, and has the benefit of not mentoring after school hours, weekends and holidays.

"We are currently getting a group ready from Scion as we have several workplaces who support the community by allowing their employees to mentor during their working hours.

"We love this community spirit from local organisations and businesses. Rotorua Lakes Council, police and P.F.Olsen are others who support this."

Darryl says 2020 was a challenging year for them, as it was for everyone.

"We just love the way our mentors hung in there, adapted to the situation and looked for ways to stay connected to their kids through lockdown.

"One of the things we aim to deliver on is an adult who will keep on turning up and stick with their child come what may. It is extremely important to us to not let kids down."

He says looking ahead to 2021, they will be doing more of the same.

"Our core business is simple. Matching awesome tamariki with great adults in a fun relationship where both parties benefit and grow.

"The more volunteers we can recruit, train and supervise the more tamariki and rangatahi we can serve. What a great mahi!"