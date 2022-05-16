Recipients were all celebrated at a presentation evening held at Toi Ohomai last week. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua community is set to benefit from initiatives that have received cash injections from the Toi Ohomai Charity House Project, and the recipients were celebrated last week.

After the sale of the 2021 Toi Ohomai Charity House, a record amount of funding was available to charities and community organisations.

Thirty-seven applications were submitted and 23 were approved, with funding given to wide-reaching community groups offering a range of services and community initiatives.

Te Amorangi Trust Museum Inc (Rotorua Settlers and Steam Museum) was this year's biggest recipient, being awarded more than $17,000.

Trust administration and promotions manager Silke Hackbarth says this funding ensures the trust can start urgently required maintenance work, including new paint and roof for the Old Whakarewarewa Post Office.

"This will help to keep the building safe for the future. There are still many people in the community who have a connection with this post office.

"Being able to keep the building means keeping some fond memories alive and preserving a part of Rotorua history."

Silke says Te Amorangi Trust Museum maintains and improves the Te Amorangi site and cares for its collection.

"The aim is to provide a special place within our community, where people connect with their local history, and where they experience various opportunities for their involvement and entertainment."

The museum collections comprise artefacts and objects from the district's past, items from people's work and everyday lives, including vintage machinery, and some historic buildings. A highlight is the eight working stationary steam engines.

Silke says the Te Amorangi team was excited when they found out that their application was successful.

"We are grateful and relieved that now it's possible to commence with our project."

Atua Awhi Community Trust was awarded $15,000, which will go towards a range of services for low-income households.

Atua Awhi Charitable Trust operates out of the Trinity Community Centre in Ngongotahā.

The trust offers a subsidised food pantry and community cafe, a pantry garden, plus a community centre offering affordable food and clothing to low-income families.

Funding co-ordinator Christian Pilaar says that with the growing demand for its support and the increased cost of groceries, Trinity identified that it needed an extra $300 a week to buy basics such as fruit and vegetables, milk, and eggs.

"Getting funding for food has always been a challenge. Yet, through providing this basic need, Trinity has succeeded in building community spirit where people look out for one another.

"People come eagerly to help each week, they love the atmosphere, and the satisfaction of working together for the common good."

The Charity House Project, which has been running since 2013, has Toi Ohomai carpentry students build a home with support from industry partners.

Professionals McDowell Real Estate has been on board since the project's inception, using its expertise to market and sell the property, and the money raised is given to Rotary Rotorua Sunrise Charitable Trust to distribute throughout the community.

This grassroots project brings together carpentry and electrical students with local tradespeople and suppliers in partnership for the community.

2022 recipients

Age Concern Rotorua Inc - $6072

Aratika Cancer Trust - $1595

Atua Awhi Community Trust - $15,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rotorua - $5000

Dress for Success Rotorua - $6400

Graeme Dingle Foundation Rotorua – Kiwi Can & Stars Teina - $6000

Mokoia Community Association - $1500

Older Persons Community Centre Trust (Parksyde) - $4033.25

Rotary Club of Passport Rotorua – Waiariki Women's Refuge - $2455

Rotary Clubs of Rotorua for RYPEN - $10,350

Rotorua Citizens Advice Bureau - $1499

Rotorua Community Hospice Trust - $5188

Rotorua Community Youth Centre Trust - $1200

Rotorua District Riding for the Disabled Association - $1911.30

Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust - $5000

Rotorua Mountain Bike Club Inc. - $7719.95

Rotorua Trails Trust - $2500

Sewing for Success - $1760

St Chads Communication Centre Trust - $5653.40

Te Amorangi Trust Museum Inc. (Rotorua Settlers & Steam Museum) - $17,068.75

Tipu Waiariki Trust - $3705

Waikato/BOP Cancer Society Rotorua Branch - $12,359

Water Polo Rotorua Inc. - $2000