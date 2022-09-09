Students Xander de Beer, Josh Ford, Max Stratford, Jack Parsons, Adyn Weber, Loki Baldwin, Lizzie Emtage and teacher Glen Law with their newly shaved heads. Photo / Supplied

Colourful, crazy wigs adorned a local intermediate recently for Wig Wednesday, and seven courageous, determined pupils shaved their hair for the cause.

On Wednesday, Kiwis supported tamariki with cancer and their families by taking part in Wig Wednesday, a nationwide fundraiser for Child Cancer Foundation.

Every week in New Zealand, more than three kids are diagnosed with cancer. The treatment these children undergo often means they need to brave the world with no hair.

Wig Wednesday is a fun day where people can support these kids by wearing a wig, styling a funky hairdo or shaving their head while raising money for Child Cancer Foundation.

Mokoia Intermediate was one of the local schools who got behind the fundraiser this year.

However, they held their Wig Wednesday a week early, since many pupils were going to be out of school this week to take part in the Aims Games.

Mokoia Intermediate children and teachers wore funky wigs or hairdos to school last Wednesday, and seven pupils along with teacher Glen Law shaved their heads in support.

Lizzie Emtage, 11, was one of the pupils who shaved her hair.

She says they had their hair shaved in the school hall during lunchtime, and other pupils could watch for a gold coin donation.

Beforehand she had felt nervous, but her parents were there to support her and she felt proud of herself once all her hair was gone.

"It's been quite interesting. The first few days I tried washing my hair because I forgot. And when I went to bed I had to put a blanket over my pillow because it felt weird.

"I shaved my hair because I felt really bad for people who have cancer and what they go through, so thought I could shave my head to help show support."

Xander de Beer, 11, also shaved his head for Wig Wednesday. He says he felt good afterwards, and like he had helped someone.

He says it is great to help people and to know it feels, and it is a way to see how people are treated differently because of how they look.

Having no hair has made the mornings a bit more chilly, and he has been wearing beanies, he says.

Teacher Glen Law says there is a student at their school who has been diagnosed with cancer, and this was a way to support her and her whānau.

He says the majority of students had turned up to school wearing wigs of all sorts, and it was rather cool.

Many children had also been in the room to support those shaving their hair, and it had been a special atmosphere, he says.

Monica Briggs, Child Cancer Foundation's chief executive, says Kiwi schools, workplaces and community groups signed up to get wiggy all over the country.

"We are so grateful for their dedication to raising money for these whānau during what is such a difficult time for so many Kiwis."

The impact of Covid-19 has been severe for Child Cancer Foundation's funding, which had to cancel its annual street appeal in March due to the ongoing risk of the pandemic.

"Although we received some amazing support from New Zealanders through our digital platforms at the time, cancelling our street appeal resulted in a huge loss of funding," says Monica.

The foundation doesn't receive any direct government funding, so it relies on the generosity of Kiwis to help these families through the toughest time of their lives.

"That's why every dollar raised for Wig Wednesday makes a difference," says Monica.