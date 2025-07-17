General ward councillors Conan O’Brien, Robert Lee, Don Paterson and Fisher Wang indicated they would seek to keep their seats, as would Karen Barker in the Rural ward.
Lee would challenge Mayor Tania Tapsell for the top job.
Councillor Gregg Brown was not seeking re-election to the general ward. Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong did not respond to requests to confirm her stance.
Meanwhile, the first two community challengers have confirmed their candidacies for the general ward.
Mariana Morrison is the granddaughter of late Rotorua great Sir Howard Morrison and was also a contestant on the 2017 edition of The Bachelor NZ.
Reynold Macpherson, chairman of Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers, is a former councillor and mayoral contender.
MacPherson was voted on to the council in 2019 and served one term, in which he locked horns with then Mayor Steve Chadwick. In 2022, he was removed from two council committees after failing to apologise for code-of-conduct breaches.
He lost his seat after falling short in a 2022 bid for mayor, with Tapsell taking the top job.
MacPherson also stood for the mayoralty unsuccessfully in 2013, 2016 and 2019, but said he was just seeking a councillor seat in 2025.
“I want to bring strategic leadership to the Rotorua community from a ground-up approach,” Morrison said.
“There are gaps in our socioeconomic system that are impacting the governance of our council. I think there’s room for more leadership centred on a whānau-centric voice – more community leaders, as opposed to purely operational.”
Candidate nominations close on August 1, with confirmed candidates to be announced by August 6.
Voting runs from September 9 to October 11.
Councillors running in 2025
Local Democracy Reporting asked the mayor and councillors who would seek re-election.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.