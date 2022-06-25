Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua rest home Cantabria implements 'groundbreaking' Māori aged care strategy

3 minutes to read
Cantabria support services manager Mariana Morrison (left) and care home manager Alvina Napier at the strategy launch. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's Cantabria Lifecare and Village says it will be the first in New Zealand to pioneer a kaupapa Māori strategy in aged care that launched this week.

The strategy, which officially launched on Thursday, was

