She aimed to spend the end of her term sharing her learnings with Te Arawa and resident mātāwaka in the “hope our whānau and hapū can better prepare for who they might want and need to represent our collective interests moving forward”.
She also wanted to ensure the council met Local Government Act obligations to Māori in a way hapū and iwi believed was meaningful and appropriate.
Kereopa believed there was a “good chance” Māori wards would be lost in the referendum, which would either motivate or disincentivise Māori engagement with local government.
Rotorua’s other Māori ward councillors, first-term councillor Rawiri Waru and New Zealand’s longest-serving councillor, Trevor Maxwell, did not respond on their election intentions.
Mayor Tania Tapsell and most general ward councillors confirmed they planned to run again.
Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong did not respond.
Councillor Gregg Brown said he would not stand for personal reasons.
He believed the city was headed into a better future compared to when he stood in the last election.
“With most of the major concerns resolved or in the works, we can now focus on broader issues.”
