Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell was appointed member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002. Photo / Laura Smith

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and local government.

It was a “wow” moment for Rotorua’s Trevor Maxwell when he picked up the phone to be told his services to Māori and local government were being recognised in the New Year Honours - again.

He thought they had the wrong number: “Are you sure?”

Very pleased and very proud, the news was bittersweet, as his one regret was he could not share it with his late wife this time around.

Maxwell is one of four Rotorua people to be acknowledged in the New Year Honours including former coroner Wally Bain, Rotorua Boys’ High School principal Chris Grinter and retired GP Dr John Armstrong, who have all been made members of the New Zealand Order of Merit. There are 14 honourees in the Bay of Plenty region.

Maxwell has been made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and local government.

Maxwell made history this year in the local government elections when he became the longest-serving elected member in New Zealand. After 48 years of being a councillor, three of them at the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the rest at Rotorua Lakes Council, his service is among the reasons his mahi has been acknowledged this New Year.

His contributions in other roles such as being the city’s cultural ambassador and being chairman and deputy chairman of Te Arawa Kapa Haka Charitable Trust since 1990 have also been recognised.

Similar services were highlighted when he was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002.

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell overlooking his home, Ōhinemutu, shortly before being appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002. Photo / NZME

His wife, Atareta Maxwell, nee Morrison, joined him at that service and Maxwell said it was a regret she could not be there this time around.

Recalling the moment he received the news, Maxwell said his first reaction was to say “wow”. Then, he looked up from where he was sitting at the framed picture of him being appointed a member of the order in 2002, standing next to his beloved wife.

He received the call a few weeks ago, and Maxwell said the hardest part was keeping it a secret - but he did share it with those dear to him.

Maxwell is proud of the Rotorua community, Te Arawa, and his “humble hapū” Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

It was an emotion that he also felt earlier in the year at the election.

But for him, the most rewarding and satisfying aspect of his many roles was being able to share his culture with the world, with his whānau often by his side.

“All the things I am being acknowledged for, most of those were things my family were involved in.”

His roles took him around the world.

“I have to say, in all honesty, I feel very blessed for all the experiences over the many years.”

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell has met numerous royals, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through his various roles. Photo / Ben Fraser

He felt fortunate for the memories made and the people he met.

Maxwell has met numerous royals through his roles, and the appointment to companion also acknowledged his contribution as co-chairman of the Te Arawa/Ngāti Whakaue committee that helped organise the 2018 visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Te Papaiouru Marae.

Being a champion of kapa haka took him to Windsor Castle in 2012, where he shook the late Queen Elizabeth II’s hand, as part of a Te Arawa delegation performing at the Diamond Jubilee.

While he has long served on the council, including as deputy mayor from 2002 until 2013, he has been involved in some other roles for longer.

He has been involved with Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival for 50 years, and will once more be heading to Auckland this February.

“And again, it’s my whole family going. We’re going together.”

Celebrating and showcasing Māori culture has been a huge part of Maxwell’s life.

He was a member of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts board, chairman of Opera in the Pā, chairman of Toi Māori since 2018 and a previous Kaupapa Māori director of Tourism New Zealand for eight years.

Maxwell was awarded Ngā Taonga Toi a Te Waka Toi – Te Tohu Whakamanawa o Te Matatini for outstanding contribution to kapa haka in 2021 and received the Keepers of Tradition Award - Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru at the Waiata Māori Music Awards in 2019.

The latter recognised his lifelong commitment to kapa haka and service as tutor and leader of Ngāti Rangiwewehi and lifelong member of Te Matatini, as well as his contribution to te ao Māori and Māori tourism within New Zealand.

The Keepers of Tradition Award is one of four special awards acknowledging the career contributions of respected musicians from Māoridom.

He has also been a board member of Waiāriki Institute of Technology for 10 years and a New Zealand Community Trust board member since 2012.

Maxwell will celebrate the achievement with his mokopuna at Awahou River.







